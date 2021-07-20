Sitara Turns Nine: Stunning Pics Of Mahesh's Little Girl

Is there any need to tell about Sitara? Obviously, a big No. She is one of the most popular star kids in the Telugu film industry. She enjoys an immense fan following in the two Telugu states. She is the daughter of Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar. We all know that she is the apple of Namrata and Mahesh's eye. Today, Sitara is celebrating her birthday. We 'Sakshi Post' also wish a very happy birthday to Sitara. Here are some of the stunning pics of Sitara.