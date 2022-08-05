Sita Ramam movie leaked

Sita Ramam is stealing the audience hearts with romantic love story. The film is getting a positive response from movie critics. Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur managed to impress the audience with their chemistry in the movie. The cinematography and technical values are top-notch. Rashmika Mandanna's appearance boosted the movie. Netizens are trending Sita Ramam on social media and rating the movie 3.5 out of 5. Unfortunately, Sita Ramam has been leaked on piracy websites like movierulz, tamilrockers, and others for free watch. The movie got pirated after its first show. Anyway, Sita Ramam makers are working on it. If you come across any pirated copy of Sita Ramam, report it to the cyber cell.

Sita Ramam is a 2022 romantic film written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. It is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema. The film stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur (in her Telugu debut), Rashmika Mandanna, and Sumanth. The film has music composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar, cinematography by P. S. Vinod and Shreyas Krishna, and editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The movie was released in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages.