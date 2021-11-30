Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry No More, Tollywood Celebrities Mourn Loss

Sirivennela Sitaramasastry, the world-renowned lyricist who made Telugu films popular throughout the world, passed away on Tuesday. He was being treated at a hospital for a week for pneumonia. He breathed his last on Tuesday evening at the famous KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad.

A pall of gloom descended over Tollywood following the death of Sirivennela Seetharama Shastry. His death has created a huge void in the industry.

Sirivennela Seetharama Shastry began his cinema career with the song 'Vidhata Talapuna' in the film 'Sirivennela,' directed by K. Vishwanath. With that movie, he became popular and retained the film title as his surname. He has written over 3,000 songs for more than 800 films.

In 2019, he has conferred the prestigious Padma Shri award for his contribution to the film industry.

Sirivennela Seetharama Shastry's sudden demise has saddened the film industry. Tributes have been pouring in on Twitter with several actors expressing shock over the death of Sirivennela Seetharama Shastry. Have a look at some tweets...

సిరివెన్నెల సీతారామశాస్త్రి గారు ఇక లేరు అనే వార్త నన్ను తీవ్ర మనస్థాపానికి గురిచేసింది. అలుపెరుగక రాసిన ఆయన కలం నేడు ఆగినా, రాసిన అక్షరాలు తెలుగు భాష ఉన్నంత కాలం అందరికీ చిరస్మరణీయంగా నిలిచివుంటాయి.



ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని ఆ దేవుడిని మనసారా ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను. pic.twitter.com/O1fgNJEqau — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) November 30, 2021

This is truly heart-wrenching !!! Couldn't able to believe that #SirivennelaSeetharamaSastry Gaaru is no more! May your soul Rest In Peace, sir. — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) November 30, 2021

Sad and shocking news for the film fraternity.

Couldn't digest the fact that Legendary lyricist #SirivennelaSeetharamaSastry Garu is no more !! May his soul rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KAJftfbD98 — Sree Vishnu (@sreevishnuoffl) November 30, 2021