Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry's Son Is Now Married!

Tollywood actor Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu tied the knot with each other on October 30th. And now, Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry's son, actor Raja Chembolu's marriage took place on Sunday morning at Hotel Daspalla in Hyderabad. Trivikram Srinivas, Krishna Vamsi, Allu Aravind, Venkat Akkineni and various others attended the wedding and blessed the newlyweds.

Here are a few photos from the wedding festivities of Raja Chembolu.

On the professional front, he was last seen in the movie Bhanumathi Ramakrishna. He also acted in a web series Masti in which he plays the role of a pub manager named Raju. He earned good name by acting in various films like Evadu, Fidaa, Ranarangam, Happy Wedding, Antariksham, Mr.Majnu, etc.

A few days ago, Raja shared a few pics from his engagement ceremony and captioned it as, “The best part of 2020. Excited for my new journey! Thank you for all your love and support. #engaged #rajachembolu.” Here is the photo.

This year, we have seen the weddings of Rana Daggubati, Nikhil Siddhartha, Nithiin. Niharika Konidela, the daughter of Nagababu got engaged to Chaitanya JV.