Siri Srihan Breakup: Is This A Hint?

Siri is one of the top five contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5. We all know that Siri and Shannu share a cool bond with each other. In the house, both of them supported each other and they have been together till the finale. Shanmukh Jaswanth emerged out as the second runner-up of the show.

Now, coming to Siri and Shannu's personal life, both of them are in a relationship. But, now Shanmukh and her girlfriend, Deepthi Sunaina parted ways. On January 1st, Deepthi Sunaina announced that she is going to end her relationship with Shannu. On the other hand, Shannu said that he will respect Deepu's decision.

Now, some of the netizens are predicting that Shanmukh and Deepthi have ended their relationship because of Siri. Rumours are doing the rounds that Siri and Srihan are also going to take the path of breakup.

Siri shared a story on her Instagram. The meaning of the story is that "If life is so tough then say I'm tougher than it." It looks like Siri is going through some rough phase. Let us not decode much but wait and see what is going to happen.