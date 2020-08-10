HYDERABAD: Tamil star hero Suriya gained market in all Southern languages over a decade with wonderful films. Kaakha Kaakha, which was remade as Gharshana with Venkatesh, became one of his cult films.

Director of the film, Gautham Vasudev Menon developed an idea for the sequel of Kaakha Kaakha but when he approached with the idea of making it, Suriya asked him to hold it for a while.

The director himself revealed this and said that Suriya told him that he wants to stay away from Police officer roles for some time and when he decides to do one, he will ring him up about the sequel.

Suriya asked Gautham to come up with another kind of a script that they both work on and the director is in the process of developing it. Last time, Suriya was seen in a police officer role is in the film, Singham -3.

Movie became a flop in Tamil Nadu and a disaster in all other markets. Seems like it did hurt Suriya's confidence to pull off such roles for time being. His fans are eagerly waiting to watch his Soorari Pottru/Aakasam Nee Haddu Ra in theatres.