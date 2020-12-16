Singer Sunitha's Marriage Postponed, Here's Why?

Singer Sunitha is all set to enter wedlock again. A few days ago, she shared a couple of photos in which one could see Sunitha with Ram. Sunitha announced that she is going to marry Ram, who is reportedly the CEO of a digital media house. Earlier, rumours broke out that she planned to get married on December 27th in Hyderabad amidst close friends and family members. But, now it is said that the wedding date has not been fixed yet and it is likely to take place in February, 2021. Rumours are doing the rounds that the marriage has been postponed due to some personal reasons.

A few days ago, she shared a post on her social media and captioned it as, "Like every mother, I dream of settling my children down well. At the same time, I am blessed with wonderful and thoughtful children and parents who always want to see me well settled in life.... the moment has finally come... Ram has entered my life as a caring friend and a wonderful partner."

She further added that, "We both are delighted to enter wedlock very soon. Thanks to all my well wishers who understand that I keep my life very private. Please support and be with me as you always do."

Sunitha is the ex-wife of TV producer Kiran and they have two kids together. Sunitha Upadrashta, who is 42 now, sang her first song "Ee Vela Lo Neevu" written by Sirivennela Sitaramasastri. The latest song she crooned is "Neeli Neeli aakasam" from the movie "30 rojullo preminchadam ela". Sunitha is not only a singer but also a dubbing artist and actress.