Singer Sunitha On Husband Ram, Honeymoon, New Family And Marriage

Renowned Telugu singer and popular dubbing artist Sunitha Upadrasta tied the knot with digital entrepreneur Rama Krishna Veerapaneni on January 9 in Hyderabad. A low-key wedding where only the family members and close friends were present in the wedding was held at Ammapalli Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple in Shamshabad near the city. The wedding ceremony was conducted according to Hindu traditions where Sunita was seen beaming with happiness during the rituals. Going through all the rituals of the wedding Sunita was teary- eyed when the 'Thali' thread was being tied by Ram Veerapaneni.

Sunita likened her wedding ceremony to a marriage made in heaven and said that she was fortunate to start a new life with Ram. Speaking to Hyderabad Times after her marriage, Sunita revealed details about how she met Ram, the marriage proposal, her family and children's reaction.

''I have known Ram for many years. He is actually the one who looks after my social media accounts. So the two of us were acquainted on a professional basis. As the years went by our friendship grew even stronger. We wanted to take our relationship further and spoke to both our families and got married only after taking their consent,'' she said.

Born in Hyderabad Ram Veerapaneni(46) studied in Shantiniketan Residential School and went abroad for his higher studies. A successful entrepreneur Ram is the Managing Director of Whacked Out Media and Mango Media. He has been associated with the media, entertainment, and digital marketing industry for the past 25 years.

Blessed To Have A Supportive Family

Speaking further, she said that she wanted her children Aakash and Shreya Goparaju to be comfortable with her decision. Though her parents were asking her to get married for many years, she stalled the idea as her kids were small and waited until they were old enough to understand. She said that she did not want them to feel insecure or uncomfortable at any point. When she told them about the proposal they were very happy and hugged me, she said. I am so lucky to have children who understand me so well. My family has always been supportive of me, said Sunita.

We got married in a simple way, keeping in mind the COVID situation. It was an intimate wedding with our family members and close friends. Since both our families are very big, the guest list reached 200. We did not want to host a reception‌ as there are so many people we need to meet. In the coming days we will host small parties for all of them, she stated.

After all these gatherings are over we may think about the honeymoon and go on a trip together, Sunita said.