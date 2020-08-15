Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who got admitted to MGM Healthcare Hospital on August 5 due to novel coronavirus, is currently on a life support. The health condition of the singer worsened on the night of August 13.

A statement released by MGM Healthcare reads, “There has been a setback in the health of Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare for symptoms of COVID-19 since 5th August 2020. In a late night development on 13th August 2020, his condition had deteriorated, and based on the advice of the expert medical team attending to him, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and he is on life support and his condition remains critical. He is currently under observation by the team of experts from critical care and his haemodynamic and clinical parameters are being closely monitored.” However, his son, SP Charan, in a statement wrote that the health condition of his father is currently stable.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijaya Bhaskar took to his Twitter and tweeted that he has enquired about the health condition of SPB and wished him a speedy recovery. Here is the tweet.

Spoke to legend Singer #SPBalasubrahmanyam son SPB Charan & MD of MGM Hospital. Enquired about his health condition. Assured support from Govt. Wishing him a speedy recovery #GetwellSoonSPBSir — Dr C Vijayabaskar (@Vijayabaskarofl) August 14, 2020

Here is the video of Ilaiyaraaja in which he said that, "Balu, come back soon. I'm waiting for you! Our friendship is not restricted to the cinema, neither will it end here. Music is our source of life and in fact, it's life for us."

Celebs and fans across the country prayed for SPB's speedy recovery after the news about SP Balasubrahmanyam being critical has hit the internet. Most of the people took to their Twitter and posted their messages.