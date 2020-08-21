Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who was admitted to MGM Healthcare Hospital on August 5 due to novel coronavirus and is battling with the dreaded virus since then, continues to be on life support with no signs of improvement in the last few days. SP Charan, the son of SP Balasubrahmanyam, in a video message said: "There has not been any development in my father's health conditions so far. So, I realise there is not much to update. But again, like I said, we are keeping the hope alive and the faith alive. And we are confident that all the prayers that are being showered upon him and his family are definitely going to help him recover as early as possible." He captioned the video as, "SPB health update". Here is the video.

While this was S P Charan's video message, Chennai hospital MGM Healthcare too released a health bulletin on Thursday night. It read, "Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be critical on Ventilator and ECMO support in Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Our multi-disciplinary team of clinicians have been actively collaborating with national and international experts and continue to closely monitor his vital parameters."

Celebrities to commoners came together and prayed on Thursday for veteran playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam's early recovery. Members of fan clubs of various leading actors including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Vijay, also held mass prayers.

Chairman of Apollo Hospitals group Dr Pathap C Reddy and yesteryear actress Saroja Devi and actors Sivakumar, Prabhu, various others joined the mass prayer session.