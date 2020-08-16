Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam who tested positive for coronavirus was admitted to MGM Healthcare Hospital on August 5. On Saturday, he continued to be on life support in the ICU. A statement released by MGM Healthcare on Saturday read, “Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who is admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be on life support in Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He remains stable and the doctors are closely monitoring his clinical parameters.”

SP Balasubrahmanyam's son SP Charan, said that "He was responding well to the treatment and his lungs were functioning better. The doctors are very confident that he will pull through. It is a time-consuming process. We, though, expect a recovery, it is going to be a slow recovery. Your prayers are definitely helping.” Here is the video message from SP Charan.

#SPBalu Garu is stable and he is doing better than yesterday. Doctors are confident that he will pull through. We are very grateful for the love & affection everyone is showering on Balu garu - @charanproducer pic.twitter.com/y9CIljc9or — BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) August 15, 2020

According to TOI, SPB has been administered plasma therapy. Dr V Sabanayagam, consultant and clinical lead, MGM healthcare said that, “He has been administered plasma therapy and the recommended medications such as remdesivir, steroids and medications to prevent blood clots. The life support is to help him breathe. He has been undergoing physiotherapy and frequently kept in a prone position to improve oxygenation. Doctors are closely monitoring his clinical parameters."

Many celebs took to their social media handles and showered SPB with speedy recovery messages. Here are some of the tweets.

Chithra posted on Twitter, “SPB sir is a strong & positive person. I am sure he will come out of the present situation. Prayers for Sir’s speedy recovery."

Shankar Mahadevan shared on Twitter, “Let’s all pray for SPB sirs health condition! Let’s pray that he recovers soon and comes back to normalcy!!”

A.R.Rahman tweeted, “I request all the music fans to pray for this legend along with me. SP Balasubrahmanyam, he has given us so much joy with his amazing voice!”

Ramya Krishnan took to Twitter and wrote, “You are in my thoughts and prayers SP Balasubrahmanyam sir for a speedy recovery. Pray for SPB.”