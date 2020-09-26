Singing legend SP Balasubrahmanyam is no more and it is very difficult to digest the fact. The 74-year-old singer left for heavenly abode on September 25th. SPB was laid to rest with full state honours on Saturday.

Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam will be remembered forever. He was known for his strong determination and hardworking nature. SPB said that he had never learnt Carnatic music. After winning his second national award for “Ek Duje Ke Liye”(1981), SPB confessed that he doesn't know Hindi. What helped SPB overcome all these barriers? His endearing natural charm of being always ready and loads of talent to back his fabulous voice? Yes...

The legendary composer, MS Viswanathan once said that, "Balu would listen to the tune just once and would be ready for the take. Such was his ability to grasp by just listening." He climbed the pinnacle of film music and won accolades from all the corners.

SP Balasubrahmanyam always considered himself as a singer by accident. SP Sailaja in an interview said that except SPB, all her family members have been trained in classical music. SP Balasubrahmanyam many times said that he never stayed away from ice-creams, beverages, curd, etc. Another lesser known fact is that SPB was a smoker for many years. But he had quit it due to some health reasons. SPB underwent two surgeries to the vocal cords but his voice was not affected. The voice remained intact. But, the dangerous coronavirus has claimed the live of legendary singer. More hatred towards COVID-19.

On August 5, SPB was admitted to MGM Healthcare Hospital after he tested positive for the coronavirus. He was undergoing treatment and was on life support throughout. After showing signs of recovery over the last few weeks, the health condition of SPB deteriorated on Thursday. He passed away on Friday after suffering a cardio-respiratory arrest.

In Tollywood, SPB was the voice for the songs of actors including Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Balakrishna and Nagarjuna. Is there any need to say about SPB and Rajinikanth's combination? Obviously, a big No. SPB also sang for the young generation actors like Prabhas, NTR,. SPB sang more than 40,000 songs in 16 languages and won six National Awards. He was a recipient of the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan. We miss Balu...