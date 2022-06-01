Singer KK Songs On Friendship and Love
Music lovers are yet to come to terms with the sudden demise of singer KK. The singer was known for his heartfelt rendition of songs. KK has sung some of the most soulful melodies in Bollywood.
Here's a look at a few songs which became synonymous with friendship and love. Singer KK's songs became anthems at college farewells for their instant connection with the youngsters.
Here are a few Singer KK Songs on Love and friendship.
Yaaron Dosti KK
Zindagi Do Pal ki—Kites
Aankhon Mein Teri—Om Shanti Om
Khuda Jaane-Bachna Ae Haseeno
Tadap Tadap—Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
Kya Mujhe Pyaar—Hai Woh Lamhe
Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai—Gangster
Pyaar Ke Pal