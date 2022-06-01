Singer KK Songs On Friendship and Love

Music lovers are yet to come to terms with the sudden demise of singer KK. The singer was known for his heartfelt rendition of songs. KK has sung some of the most soulful melodies in Bollywood.

Here's a look at a few songs which became synonymous with friendship and love. Singer KK's songs became anthems at college farewells for their instant connection with the youngsters.

Here are a few Singer KK Songs on Love and friendship.

Yaaron Dosti KK

Zindagi Do Pal ki—Kites

Also Read: Bollywood Singer KK's Last Picture Before Demise

Aankhon Mein Teri—Om Shanti Om

Khuda Jaane-Bachna Ae Haseeno

Tadap Tadap—Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Kya Mujhe Pyaar—Hai Woh Lamhe

Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai—Gangster

Pyaar Ke Pal