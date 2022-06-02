Singer KK Post-mortem Report Reveals Startling Facts About His Health Condition

The loss of popular singer KK has left a huge vacuum in the music industry, and millions and millions of his followers around the world are grieving his untimely death. After his performance in Kolkata, KK allegedly complained of unease and was transported to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

His post-mortem report, according to sources, has ruled out unnatural death and reveals that the singer died of a severe cardiac arrest, as well as persistent liver disease and a significant lung problem. On June 2, KK's burial will be held in Mumbai. Stay tuned to the Sakshi Post for more news and updates.