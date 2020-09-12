Famous playback singer Anuradha Paudwal's son Aditya Paudwal passed away on Saturday morning due to kidney failure at the age of 35. According to media reports, he was hospitalised as he had been ill for the past few months and was suffering from kidney ailments.

Shankar Mahadevan confirmed the news on Facebook. He wrote, "Devastated hearing this ! Our dearest Aditya Paudwal is no more !! Just can’t believe this ! What an amazing musician and a lovely human being !! I just sang a song which was programmed by him so beautifully two days back ! Just can’t come to terms with this !! Love you brother ... miss you (sic)."

Aditya was a music producer and arranger. Earlier, in an interview, he had said that he would have liked to come up with a composition for his mother.

"She has made a mark in devotional music. People still get moved by her performances. I have seen people's lives changing after listening to her devotional 'aartis' and 'mantras'. I would like to come up with a composition for my mother," Aditya had said.

Aditya was associated with the film Thackeray, based on the life of Shiv Sena founder, the late Bal Thackeray.

"When I was working with (composers) Rohan-Rohan on a Marathi film's score, they had mentioned to me about this song which they wanted on a epic scale with symphonic kind of an arrangement. This song basically shows the journey of Balasaheb Thackeray," he had said.

"This is the first time that a 72-piece orchestra has recorded in one go in a studio," he added.