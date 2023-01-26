Sindhooram Movie Review

Sindhooram is produced by Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Movie Makers. It is directed by Shyam Tummalapalli. The film was released in theatres today. Its trailer showed elements like Naxalism and many other features. How is the film? Is it a routine pro-Maoist movie like Virata Parvam? Does the film do justice to its aesthetic title? Here we tell you in this review.

Plot:

The story is set in a small village. Singhanna Dalam is a Naxal group that wants to end feudalism in the village. Ravi Varma plays a powerful village head whose sister Sailaja Reddy (played by Brigida Saga) is a good-natured MRO. She has a soft corner for a poor youngster named Ravi (Dharma), who makes tasty coffee.

Just as Sailaja and Ravi start to fall in love with each other, something terrible happens during the ZPTC election. Violence takes place and the Naxals want to leave no stone unturned to teach feudalists a lesson. This creates a rift between Sailaja and Ravi. But there is a twist in the tale.

Performances:

Dharma is very good in the role of a courageous youngster who takes a liking to the heroine. His scenes with the Naxal leader, played by Siva Balaji, prove his acting talent. Brigida Saga's character is written well. She is not shown as a typical heroine. Her acting in the emotional scenes is good.

Siva Balaji gets more space in the second half. He is once again able. Ravi Varma and others are good.

Plus Points:

The storyline is interesting.

The twist in the second half.

The emotions around themes like betrayal and revenge.

The plot involving elections and politics.

The dialogues questioning the violent Naxal ideology.

Minus Points:

The second half's pace is slow in the first 40 minutes.

The love track is not written well.

Verdict:

This film is watchable. It has got the right storyline. The tagline 'A Reinterpretation of the Revolution' is done justice in the end. The film is different from usual Naxal-themed movies like 'Virata Parvam'. Its politics are not routine.