Simbu's Maanadu Remake Rights, Telugu Dubbing Rights Sold

Tollywood’s leading production house Suresh Productions has been making numerous projects right now which are in different stages of production and post-production. They are also lining up some exciting movies.

Interim, Suresh Productions owned by Suresh Babu obtained Telugu dubbing rights and also remake rights of Tamil blockbuster movie Maanaadu in all Indian languages. They will be associating with Asian Cinemas for Telugu version of the movie.

Simbu played the protagonist, while Kalyani Priyadarshan appeared as female lead and SJ Suryah essayed antagonist in the sci-fi action thriller helmed by Venkat Prabhu.

Produced by Suresh Kamatchi, Maanaadu hit the big screens on November 25 in 2021 and ended up as one of the highest grossing movies in the year.

Suresh Productions will soon announce details of remake version of Maanaadu in different languages.