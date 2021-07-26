Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill To Participate in Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss fans will know the names Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. These contestants won everyone’s hearts for their performance in BB13. Shukla even went on to become the winner of that season. He is one of the most popular contestants ever to take part in Bigg Boss. Audiences still love him and any news of his appearance in the upcoming season gets them excited.

Earlier there were rumors that he will be hosting Bigg Boss OTT for 6 weeks. But now that the news is out and we know that it will be none other than Karan Johar, the news of Shukla hosting it is out. A lot of fans were left disappointed with this revelation but not to be disheartened as Shukla can be back and not just him but also Shehnaaz Gill.

In Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s Jodi was loved by the viewers. They liked the bond these two shared and rooted for them to come together again for other projects. Their wish came true as the duo was seen in a music video together. But not just that, there are rumors that these two will also appear in Bigg Boss 15 on Voot.

Also Read: Nia Sharma, Aditya Narayan To Participate in Bigg Boss 15?

Well, not as hosts or mentors but as contestants. Yes, you read that right. They have been approached to appear in the upcoming season as participants. The theme of the season is “Stay connected”. So if these two agree, it will be an amazing thing.

Colors confirmed that it will be Director Karan Johar hosting Bigg Boss on Voot. They shared this news on Twitter along with the release date. The OTT release will be on August 8 and will run for at least 6 weeks.