Sidharth Malhotra Praying to Marry Kiara Advani?

Koffee With Karan Season 7 episode 7 is all set with Punjabi boys. Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal will take over the hot seat of Koffee With Karan 7 to have some steamy conversation with the show host, Karan Johar. Sidharth Malhotra could reveal something interesting about his love life on the couch and Vicky about his married life with Katrina.

This episode will be the most watched and expected to garner better viewership than the one that featured Akshay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. As we all know, Vicky and Katrina's love story began on Koffee With Karan couch. In the episode, Karan indirectly says that KWK Season 6 was momentous for Sidharth and Vicky, then Sidharth jokes, "Iska toh roka hua tha yahan pe (he had the engagement right here on the couch)."

Meanwhile, Karan shifts the question to Sidharth and asks, "Now that you are dating Kiara Advani, any future plans?" And the actor replies, "I am manifesting it today..’ Karan interrupts to ask, "That you will marry Kiara Advani?". We will get to know what Sid said in the episode which will be aired on Disney+ Hotstar.

With this statement, Sidharth and Kiara fans are thrilled that they are back together and can't wait to hear what he has to say. Sidharth and Kaira photos have been trending on Twitter ever since the KWK promo was dropped. It seems fans are desperate to know when Sid and Kaira are going to tie a knot. Everyone knows tha the two are a couple and they were spotted together at a few private events, fueling speculation of a romantic affair.