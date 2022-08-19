Sidharth Malhotra Brought Shershaah to Me, Says Karan Johar

Koffee with Karan’s latest episode starring Siddharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal has taken social media by storm and the audiences cannot stop obsessing over it.

Sidharth Malhotra has time and again proven his credibility and versatility as an actor through his blockbuster projects. Sidharth Malhotra attained global appreciation and recognition for his performance and won various awards for the depiction of Captain Vikram Batra on-screen from the critics as well as the masses.

In the recent episode, Karan Johar shared how Sidharth Malhotra was the one who brought the film to him, “ Sid I don't have to tell you, we both made a magical movie. You were phenomenal. I think they call it you're coming into your own film. It gave you so much love, so much respect for us as a company for having made it and I think it was a story that needed to be told. and I am glad we got the opportunity. and I remember that's a film Sid brought to me actually.”



Sidharth Malhotra has an immensely exciting lineup of movies starting with ThankGod, Mission Majnu and Yodha. Sidharth will also be featuring in a cop avatar in Indian Police Force directed by Rohit Shetty.