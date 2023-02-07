Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Exchange Wedding Vows at Jaisalmer Palace

Jaisalmer: Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are now officially married, reports claimed. The couple got married in a traditional ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer on Tuesday.

There were elaborate arrangements for the wedding at the Suryagarh Palace. The pics from Sidharth Malhotra’s baraat went viral on social media in which the famous Jea wedding band from Delhi can be seen wearing traditional pink outfits and carrying decorated umbrellas in their hands.

The #KiaraSidharthwedding was attended by Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Mira Rajput Kapoor and Manish Malhotra.

The big fat Indian wedding ceremonies commenced on Monday with haldi and sangeet ceremony. Both Kiara and Sidharth kept their relationship under wraps, however, Kiara revealed on Koffee with Karan show that she met Sidharth at her Lust Stories movie party.

