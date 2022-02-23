Siddharth Bharathan's Mother, Malayalam Actress KPAC Lalitha No More

Kochi: Noted Malayalam star KPAC Lalitha passed away late Tuesday at her home in Tripunithura, near here, according to film industry insiders.

She was 74 years old at the time. Sidharth Bharathan, an actor and director, and Sreekutty, her daughter, survive Lalitha. She was married to the late Bharathan, the famed Malayalam cinema director.

Lalitha had been confined to her bed for several months.

Lalitha began her acting career as a theatre artist with KPAC (Kerala People's Arts Club), a theatrical collective in Kerala, five decades ago. She is known for her versatility in playing a wide range of characters.

In 1969, she debuted in the film industry with KS Sethumadhavan's "Koottukudumbam."

In the late 1970s, Lalitha took a sabbatical from performing, but she returned in 1983 with Bharathan's "Kattathe Kilikkoodu."

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolences for her death, saying that her acting skills helped her win the hearts of people of all generations.

Lalitha was also the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi's chairperson.