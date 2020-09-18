AK Entertainments have announced that they are producing the most talked about film in the recent times in media and among the Tollywood circles, Mahasamudram. The film got so much attention due to the number of actors that the director, Ajay Bhupathi approached to be part of this film.

He firstly approached Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja. The actor rejected the script after thinking for several months. Next, Naga Chaitanya took a back step after few interactions with the director.

After RX100 success, many thought Ajay Bhupathi will come up with line up of films one after another but he took his time to write Mahasamudram and finally, with Sharwanand's approval movie got a good producer like Anil Sunkara.

Now, the team has officially confirmed that Siddharth, the lead actor of films like Bommarillu, will be back to Telugu Cinema after being away for 5 - 6 years, with this film. The actor will be playing the other lead role in the film.

Keerthy Suresh is being speculated as to play the leading lady role in the film. Movie has been touted as a multi-starrer by the producers.