Sid-Kiara Mumbai Reception Date, Venue and Guests List

B-Town's new couple, Sidharth and Kiara, tied the knot on February 7th at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. After marriage the couple headed to Sid’s residence in Delhi. Sidharth and Kiara will fly to Mumbai on Saturday for the second reception, which will feature Bollywood celebs. On February 9, the couple held their first reception for the groom's family at The Leela Palace in Delhi. On February 12, the couple will hold their second reception at Mumbai's St. Regis Hotel. The lavish post-wedding reception will begin at 8:30 p.m.

The event invitation card has been leaked on social media. The card includes details such as the date, time, and location. The reception is likely to be a grand event, with several Bollywood stars and business leads. Among those expected to attend are Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Juhi Chawla, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, and Rakul Preet Singh.