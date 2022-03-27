Shyam Singha Roy Maker Rahul Sankrityan's Sensational Comments on RRR Director Rajamouli SSR

We Are in the Regime of His Dictatorship Ruling the Cinematic Part of Our Souls

RRR directed by SS Rajamouli is breaking all box office records. The film which was released on March 25, stars Jr. NTR and Ram Charan , Ajaya Devgn, Alia Bhat in important roles. On the opening day, the film collected over Rs 240 Crore worldwide, day 2 also saw a great collection which will soon push it into the Rs 300 Crore club.

Actors, directors, technicians are taking to social media and singing peons about the film, director SS Rajamouli, and the star cast. However there are a few people who are giving their two cents about the film, its storyline, and plot and one of them was Shyam Singha Roy director - Rahul Sankrityn who took to Twitter and stated that the SS Rajamouli made a fantasy word without actually touching upon the real subject of the freedom struggle. Without actually taking the name of Baahubali director, Rahul asks that despite the shortcomings in the film, the director’s large personality overshadowed the decision-making. In another dig at the director, Rahul terms the that the film industry was in the regime of his dictatorship which was ruling the cinematic part of people’s souls.

In another critical review of RRR, senior film journalist Suresh Kavirayani terms the RRR story as a big blunder and a tedious bore. He questions that is it because the Telugu people accept anything shown on the big screen and whether the director would dare make a film on freedom fighters from other states.

#RRR story is a big blunder. We can never imagine #AlluriSeethaRamaRaju working for the British. But in this fictional story, director @ssrajamouli has used the historic name of #Alluri and deliberately shows that he works for the British, which is not true. — suresh kavirayani (@sureshkavirayan) March 25, 2022

