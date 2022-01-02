Shyam Singha Roy Day 9 Collections: Nani Movie Steady at Box Office

Nani's Shyam Singha Roy is soon going to join the 50 crore club. The film has been receiving positive feedback from the audience, and it is pulling people in large numbers to theaters. According to the trade report, the film has grossed around Rs 35 to 40 crores in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

On the other hand, the film is doing well overseas. A few more screens were added in the second week. The overseas day 9 collections have reached 750 dollars. Seat occupancy in theatres for the second week is 80% in both theaters. On day 9, Shyam Singha Roy earned around Rs 2-3 crores.

Here's areawise breakup

Nizam: 97L

Ceeded: 33L

UA: 23L

East: 13L

West: 8L

Guntur: 9L

Krishna: 9L

Nellore: 6L

AP-TG Total:- 1.98CR(3.40CR~ Gross)

Shyam Singha Roy is a directed by Rahul Sankrityan who co-wrote the film with Janga Satyadev. The film stars Nani in dual roles. Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, and Madonna Sebastian are seen in key roles. The film is set in Kolkata and is based on the theme of reincarnation.