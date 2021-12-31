Shyam Singha Roy Day 7 Collections: Nani Magic at Box Office Continues in Week 1

Shyam Singha Roy is running successfully at the box office and pulling the audience to theaters. The film has completed one week of its successful theatircal run and earning huge bucks at the box office.

Trade reports suggest that the film has grossed around Rs 35 to 50 crores in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Like we said earlier, the film is doing well on foreign shores. Overseas, 22 new Locs have been added for the second week and Nani movie will be shown in approximately 207 screens. The overseas day 7 collections have reached 700 dollars.

Seat Occupancy in theatres for the second week is said to be impressive. The film, is said to have been made on a whopping budget of Rs 50 crores. Shyam Singha Roy was released in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, along with the Telugu version. So we can say that producers may soon reap profits in the second week.

Shyam Singha Roy has collected around Rs 14 cr on Day 7 from both the Telugu states. Shyam Singha Roy is a supernatural romantic psychological thriller directed by Rahul Sankrityan who co-wrote the film with Janga Satyadev. The film stars Nani in dual roles. Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian are seen in key roles. The movie has been is set in the backdrop of Kolkata, based on the theme of reincarnation.