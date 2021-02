Shweta Your Mic Is On Memes Are Hilarious, Check What Really Happened

Nowadays, it is very hard to guess what is going viral on social media. Currently, it’s the name of a girl ‘Shweta’ that has got everyone talking online. If 2019 immortalised Srujana and 2020 Binod, Shweta is giving a stiff competition in 2021.

In case you’re wondering who is Shweta or why she’s going viral, the answer to that is a leaked Zoom call of an online class where a girl named Shweta forgot to mute her mic. While that is one gaffe all of us have committed in the course of last year, it was her private discussion with a friend that went public and got people’s attention online.

In the video going viral, the girl continues to share some private details of a boy, who had asked her to keep it a secret. Fellow students try to warn her that her mic is on, but in vain.

Not only did the audio of the zoom call went viral across social media platforms from YouTube to Instagram, it also triggered a hilarious meme-fest online. On Instagram, desi users started to share memes to poke fun at the girl’s gaffe, adding that there is always a Shweta in every Zoom call who unwittingly give out all secrets.

Group members to #Shweta: mic on hai, Mic bandh karde, Koi toh phone karo do isse!!#shwetayourmicison

Le inner feelings:- pic.twitter.com/9l2WJRT8Sm — ...Aɴυj... (@Its_hellraiser) February 18, 2021

Other online students asking Shweta to turn off her Mic : pic.twitter.com/4NHZ7ijM1W — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) February 18, 2021

That guy listening his own secret revealed by Shweta pic.twitter.com/s6jJtRrniu — Dr. Strange 3.0 (@humour_kichad) February 18, 2021

Boy - Don't tell my secret to any one



Shweta - pic.twitter.com/FZxZi9qEQW — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 18, 2021

🤣🤣 Meanwhile the boy who told secrets pic.twitter.com/lzfE5u8OKZ — Quote Wala (@WalaQuote) February 18, 2021

Shweta leaked all secrets



Mark Zuckerberg : pic.twitter.com/ghwVt7bVvx — Mr.PrinCe (@Epic__Prince) February 18, 2021

Group members to Shweta: mic on hai, Mic bandh karde, Koi toh phone karo do isse.



Le inner feelings-



😂😂#Shweta #Zoomcall pic.twitter.com/jfJHEFmUNb — Aakash singh (@Akki_678) February 18, 2021

Other people who told Shweta their secrets, right now pic.twitter.com/DsUMvBGHrl — Nabeel Iftekhar (@sts_ka_memer) February 18, 2021

#Shweta talking to radhika on conference call with 111 others



Meanwhile shweta's parents : pic.twitter.com/MaMwvYZLLh — Fun तंत्र (@neophyte420) February 18, 2021

Me checking every two minutes if my mic is turned off on zoom meetings to avoid being in a situation like Shweta's :#shweta pic.twitter.com/kTOzGzpFJI — shruti (@JustShruting) February 18, 2021

Everyone in group :- please turn off your mic shweta 👀.

Meanwhile Shweta :- pic.twitter.com/eQyMbi9usE — Karan Arya (@mrkaranarya) February 18, 2021

That Pandit guy to Shweta: pic.twitter.com/iErpzuEK9M — Siddharth Jha 🇮🇳 (@AeSid_) February 18, 2021

The Guy who told his secret to Shweta.... pic.twitter.com/0evUdRqhS1 — sarthyasm.. (@sarthyasm) February 17, 2021

Pandit Ji doing everytime they meet,

here me being single for 20+ years.#shwetayourmicison pic.twitter.com/KTwNjIleYh — ankush katiyara (@ankush_katiyara) February 19, 2021

