Shruti Haasan Overtakes Father Kamal to Hollywood

Talented actor and daughter of Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan, Shruti Haasan has gone one step ahead of her father and will soon be seen in a Hollywood film. The singer/actress will soon be seen in an international feature film titled The Eye, which is to be directed by Daphne Schmon. The psychological thriller, features actor Mark Rowley of The Last Kingdom fame who will be acting opposite Haasan, reported entertainment news website Deadline.

Shruti Haasan also shared the news in a post on Instagram. “Super stoked to be a part of ‘the eye’ with the loveliest team !!! Storytelling is my fave thing in this whole world and to be a part of this one is pure… @daphneschmon and @emilycarltoncarlton @melanie_dicks2 Thankyou for making me a part of this !! You ladies are so much fun with the super talented and caffeinated @markrowley90 and the kindest and magical @elpidou SIMPLY PUT This whole team is so wonderful and can’t wait for you’ll to see this,”

Shruti who made her film debut in Hindi with the film Luck in 2008 has acted in Telugu and Tamil films. She will be seen acting with Prabhas in the upcoming film Salaar directed by Prashanth Neel as Aadya. The film will mark her Kannada film debut. Shruti Haasan is also set to be working with Nandamuri Balakrishna for the first time in Gopichand Malineni's new fil, and will also be seen working with Megastar Chiranjeevi in a film directed by K. S. Ravindra (Bobby).

The Gabbar Singh actress signed her first American series with ABC Network’s Treadstone in 2019 penned by Heroes creator Tim Kring where she played the role of Nira Patel.

She is credited to be the first star from the south film industry to make it to Hollywood. Now with The Eye marks Shruti Haasan’s debut Hollywood film and the film shooting is slated to commence in Athens and Corfu later this month, which explained why the actress was in Greece.

The Eye has a screenplay by Emily Carlton and is said to be about a young widow who travels back to the island where her husband died, to spread his ashes. Upon learning of what may have caused his death, she is tempted by a dark choice that could bring him back. The cast also includes Anna Savva, Linda Marlowe, and Christos Stergioglou.

