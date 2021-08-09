Shruti Haasan Feasts On Non Veg Food From Prabhas House On Salaar Sets

Is there any need to tell about Prabhas' love for food? Obviously, a big No. He is a big foodie and we all know that he treats everyone on the sets with delicious home-cooked food. Now, the latest actress who enjoyed the food from Prabhas' home is Shruti Haasan. Currently, the actress is working along with Prabhas for the movie, Salaar.

A video of Shruti is going viral, in which she said that "Is Prabhas the most epic human being ever, uhh yeah. What! Feast mode. I’m trying to be cool and calm. Not possible. This is mandi biryani, Abu Dhabi style. This is gongura mamsam, only the most legendary dish ever in the history of food. Chapala pulusu, chicken biryani, paneer, kebabs, more, what! I didn’t see this. Crab, veg Manchurian, dal and if that wasn’t enough, one more type of dal. Oh and wait, paneer and I’m sorry, mattar. Okay, you get the picture."

A few days ago, Shruti Haasan flew down to Hyderabad from Mumbai for the shooting of her upcoming movie, Salaar, an action thriller film written and directed by Prashanth Neel. The movie is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. Salaar, shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu languages, the film will also be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.