HYDERABAD: The Telugu film industry is gearing up to start shooting of the films that have been halted due to the pan-India lockdown. Tollywood creative filmmaker SS Rajamouli is sketching out plans to resume shooting with a limited crew. Every update about RRR draws the attention of not only the filmy lovers but also the others.

Now, the news of Shriya Saran in RRR has grabbed our attention. Earlier, many reports came stating that the 'Sivaji' lady will be seen in RRR. But, now, Shriya has confirmed that she is a part of magnum opus, RRR. According to the filmy sources, she will be seen as the wife of Ajay Devgn in the flash back story.

The 'Manam' heroine has already worked with Ajay Devgn in Drishyam and now for the second time, this beauty is going to join her hands with Ajay for RRR. The 'Eega' director is going to narrate the Telugu audience a fictional story about two revolutionary Telugu freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju.

The film is made on a huge budget of more than Rs. 400 crore. RRR is the Telugu debut of Bollywood stars, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. The celluloid is going to be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and other Indian languages. The movie, RRR was slated to hit the theatres on January 8th but the makers expressed dubiety over the release date as the entire schedule of shooting has been disturbed due to the coronavirus induced lockdown. Let us wait and see how Rajamouli is going to plan.

Currently, Shriya is staying in Barcelona along with her husband Andrei Koscheev. She is enjoying her lockdown life with him. She is staying active on social media and is sharing a few videos and photos on her Instagram.