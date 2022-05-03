Hyderabad: City-based Shreyas Media, India's No.1 player in organising film events and promotions, announced that it is raising Rs 30 crore to meet its future expansion needs.

"Strategic and high profile investors have expressed willingness to join with us in our fundraising programme. We will use them to expand our operations in the Middle East, the US, Asia Pacific, and Pan India," Gandra Srinivas Rao, Founder, Shreyas Media Group, said in a statement.

Established in 2011, Shreyas Media has successfully executed more than 1,500 events till date. Of them, nearly 1,000 events are related to movie promotions. Starting with the Telugu film industry, it has gradually expanded its operations to other South Indian languages. It has recently launched its operations in Dubai too.

"Several domestic and international brands are ready to work with South Indian movies in order to reach their consumers effortlessly. We are designing and executing film events in such a way that sponsors get maximum mileage. That way, film producers can reduce their promotional expenses drastically. As film stars are participating in these events, sponsors get huge mileage for their products. This is a unique concept in the world," Srinivas Rao explained.

Film stars, actors, directors, and producers have millions of followers and fans on social media. Over 10 crore people watch our events. Every event related to the film industry is taking brands of sponsors to crores of people. That's the reason why big brands are coming forward as sponsors. People are talking about South Indian films not only in India but also globally. This is a big business opportunity for us and our sponsors. We are the undisputed leader in movie events, and promotions, he added.

Branding via movies : Indian movies including Telugu films, have received global attention now. Leveraging its experience in organising film events, Shreyas Media is gearing up to foray into other segments.

"As a part of this, we will rebuild Shreyas ET OTT. Using technology, we will introduce interactive movies, mini, snack movies along with 8D movies for the first time. Retro movies will also be offered," Rao said.

South Plus, a part of Shreyas Media, which is into content production and distribution, has joined hands with over 100 brands, over 600 artistes and influencers. OTT apps will be available for free in the next three years as advertisement revenues will increase, he explained.

Rs 700 cr in 5 years: Shreyas Media has set a target to organise 650 film events and 120 movie promotions a year by the year 2027. By that time, the company is expecting its turnover to reach Rs 700 crore, with film events accounting for Rs 285 crore. It has achieved a turnover of Rs 20 crore in the last financial year.

According to Shreyas Media Group, the live events market in India reached Rs 8,300 crore in 2019. Though this segment hit a slow lane due to the pandemic, it is expected to reach pre-Covid levels in market size in the next three years. Media & entertainment industry is estimated to reach Rs 5.3 lakh crore by the year 2030, the company said.

Also Read: Smart Move By Mahesh Babu For Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Deets Inside