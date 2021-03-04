Shreya Ghoshal announces pregnancy, says ‘baby Shreyaditya is on its way’

Award-winning singer, composer and music producer Shreya Ghoshal took to social media to share the good news with one and all. Announcing her first pregnancy, Shreya posted a photo of her cradling her baby bump.

She wrote: "Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives."

Shreya and Shiladitya tied the knot in 2015. They are childhood sweethearts. Shreya has been keeping herself busy through the lockdown. She released her new single Angana Morey some time back. Shreya and her brother Shoumyadeep have collaborated on this song. While Shreya wrote the lyrics and composed the song her brother produced it.

As soon as the mom-to-be shared the news with a picture flaunting her baby bump, many took to the comment section to shower her with love and blessings.

