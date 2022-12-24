Shows and Movies Lined Up on Aha in December Last Week

aha, the 100% local OTT platform is all set to present ah aha Original Tamil cinema along with Unstoppable with NBK 2 where Prabhas has graced the show and much more this week.

TELUGU

Unstoppable with NBK 2 – Talk Show (episode) – 30th December

The show hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna is entertaining its masses like never before. aha in Telugu has constantly been associating with Tollywood legends, successfully making its mark in the digital streaming industry. The 100% local entertainment OTT platform is all set to entertain the fans this week with Prabhas, where he will speak about this career, rumours about him getting married and much more candid conversation.

Comedy Stock Exchange – Stand-up comedy show (5th episode) – 30thDecember

Anil Ravipudi will be seen as the Chairman, while Sudigali Sudheer and Deepika Pillai will host the show. The show brings celebrated comedians such as Venu, Mukku Avinash, Saddam, Express Hari, Bhaskar and Gynaneshwar as stocks where they figure their way to the stage, light up the crowd and serve up plenty of laughs to the audience. The show consists of three rounds where the LIVE audience would vote for their favorite stock (comedian). The one who wins more votes and wins the heart of the Chairman stands as Top Stock. The 10-episode show promises candid banter and unlimited entertainment every weekend

Tamil

Udanpaal (an aha Original Film) – 30thDecember

The film is from the makers of the acclaimed web series 'Kuthuku Pathu'. The story revolves around a dysfunctional family filled with eccentric characters who will go to any length to make money. The film is directed by Karthik Srinivasan and features Linga, Gayathri, Vivek Prasanna, Abarnathi, VTM Charle, Dheena, and Dhanam in prominent roles.