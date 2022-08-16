Short Film Birth Premieres on Disney+ Hotstar, Check Streaming Date

Mumbai, India - 16th August 2022: Boundless Media today announced its first international short film Birth, featuring Shreya Dhanwanthary and Lillete Dubey in lead roles. Directed by Shyam Sunder and produced by Natasha Malpani Oswal of Boundless Media, Birth also stars Abeer Mehervish, Aanchal Chauhan, and Natasha Iyer in pivotal roles. The short film will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on 27th August 2022.

Birth is a 25-minute satirical feminist thriller that takes on the journey of a woman faced with motherhood, not as a choice, but as an absolute necessity for women in general. In the film, Meera (played by Shreya), who is pregnant, visits a place headed by Mama Nithya (Lillete) where expecting mothers come to find joy in their pregnancy. However, Meera falls in the trap of a sinister cult that changes her life once and for all. The film explores the role Indian society plays in reshaping a woman’s identity as she becomes a mother.

Sharing her thoughts about the film, producer Natasha Malpani Oswal said, “I conceptualised ‘Birth’, to explore how society attempts to reshape a woman's identity as a 'good mother' in a tongue and cheek way. It was a pleasure working with stellar actors such as Lilette and Shreya, who brought the characters in our minds come, so perfectly to life.”

Sharing his experience of filming this short thriller, director Shyam Sunder said, “It brings us utmost joy to release ‘Birth’. The film has a unique vision. It focuses on the personal struggles of the countless women who struggle to maintain their identity in the face of societal pressure through a satirical twist. Lilette and Shreya have done absolute justice to their versatile roles. We hope that the relatable theme of ‘Birth’ appeals to the audience.”

Watch Birth, a gripping thriller short film releasing on 27th August 2022 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.