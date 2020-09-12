Shooting For Allu Ajrun's Film Delayed?

Stylish star Allu Arjun is eagerly waiting to join the sets of his upcoming film ‘Pushpa’. If the coronavirus pandemic didn’t strike, Allu Arjun might have completed half of the shoot. But, the COVID-19 situation has made filmmakers pause the shootings of their movies for a while. According to the reports, Allu Arjun is working on his new look and is spending some quality time with his family members.

Another report claim that the director of the flick, Sukumar has completed the discussions related to music. Earlier, the director planned to resume the shoot of the film by the middle of October in the forests of Vikarabad. But, now it seems that Sukumar has changed his idea.

The latest we hear is Allu Arjun’s Pushpa may take a longer time to begin its shoot. Sukumar is planning to shoot a forest episode in Kerala. Traveling to other states with a big crew won’t be possible at this time. It might take some time to get permission from the Kerala government. Looks like the shooting of the film may start by the end of this year. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen playing as the leading lady in Pushpa. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director of the flick.