Shoot of Narne Nithiin's launch vehicle 'Sri Sri Sri Raja Vaaru' done, first look unveiled

Thanks to his passion for acting, Narne Nithiin, after equipping himself with all skills that are necessary to face the camera, is all set to make his debut with Sri Sri Sri Raja Vaaru, a family entertainer with a difference.

The film, produced on Sri Vedakshara Movies banner, by Ramarao Chinthapalli and MS Reddy. It is directed by Vegesna Satish, who carved a niche for himself with the award winning 2017 film Shathamanam Bhavati.

The makers have released the first look of 'Sri Sri Sri Raja Vaaru' today. The creatively designed poster is set in the backdrop of a temple festival. Narne Nithiin, who has been shown in side pose, is sporting a rugged look with a checked full-hand shirt, jeans pant and sports shoes.

He is lighting a cigarette with all intensity in his face and the still is from a stunt scene. Authenticity has been maintained in the poster with artistes dressed like Gods adding more flavour it.

The logo of the movie adds more to the curiosity, as the letters have been designed like cigarettes. The movie's shoot is over and post production works are going on in full swing.

In the days to come, the makers are set to reveal more interesting details about the movie and are planning a grand release. For the uninitiated, Narne Nithiin is the brother of NTR Junior's wife Lakshmi Pranathi.