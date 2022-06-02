Shocking News For Kundali Bhagya Fans

There is a piece of disappointing news for Kundali Bhagya viewers. Kundali Bhagya finished 5 years successfully by keeping the audience hooked to their television sets with emotional drama and twists. According to sources, Kundali Bhagya's lead actor Dheeraj, also known as Karan Luthar, is leaving the show. Yes, you heard it right. Buzz has it that Dheeraj has decided to quit the show as he wished to explore new avenues. The actor revealed that he was going to become a father soon.

The Kundali Bhagya makers are working on the storyline to accommodate the change. The actor, who will replace Karan Luthar is Shakti, who was last seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. Shakti is all set to make a comeback to the small screen after three years.

Shakti has earned a huge following from Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. We have to wait for an official announcement on the same. Coming to Kundali Bhagya spoiler, Rishbha is back and throws Sherlyn and Prithvi out of the Luthar mansion.