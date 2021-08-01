Shocking Mid-Week Elimination on BBK8

We are inching closer to the Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 finale. There are very few contestants left in the house and everyone is fighting for a spot in the Grand Finale. But as we know this week, we will be saying goodbye to two contestants. On the weekend episode, there were chances of a double-elimination but now we can have a shocking mid-week elimination.

The nominated contestants for this week are Aravind KP, Divya Suresh, Shamanth Bro Gowda, Vaishnavi Gowda, Prashanth Sambargi, and Shubha Poonja. It was confirmed earlier that Shubha will get eliminated in the Weekend episode with Kichcha Sudeep. She got fewer votes when compared to other nominated contestants.

If we see how BBK makers are planning everything then they will not go for a double elimination. Instead, they will surprise the viewers with a sudden mid-week eviction. After Shubha is gone from the house, we will have 7 contestants remaining. The next one to be shown the exit door can be Shamanth Bro Gowda. Yes, looking at the voting trends, we can say that it can be Shamanth that will leave the glasshouse in the mid-week elimination.

With that, we will get our top 6 of Bigg Boss. Prashanth Sambargi, Divya Uruduga, Divya Suresh, Aravind KP, Vaishnavi, and Manju Pavagada. Speculations are that the winner will be either Aravind or Manju. After Shubha’s elimination, even her fans will be voting for Manju, so the competition will be tough.