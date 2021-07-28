Shocking Facts About Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty

Raj Kundra was recently arrested for his alleged involvement in an adult video app scam. It was said that he forced women into making pornography and uploaded the videos on a paid app. Shilpa Shetty shared that she had no idea about all this.

She is not aware of the content shared on the HotShots app. In the statement given to the police, Shetty said that she doesn’t know about the content that was made and shared on the app. Moreover, she even stepped down from the post of Director at the Viaan industries owned by Kundra.

Talking about their personal life, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra married on 22 November 2009. Their wedding was a grand one and a big affair in Bollywood. While these two have been happily married for a long time, there is something that many probably do not know. It is known that Raj Kundra was previously married and has a daughter too.

Check out some of the facts about Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty

1. Raj Kundra is the son of a bus conductor. His father worked as a conductor in London.

2. He is a college dropout. Raj didn’t complete his studies. He later started a business and worked his way up. In 2004, he was ranked at 198th position in the SUCCESS magazine of richest British Asians.

3. Shilpa and Raj met in early 2009. This was after she won Big Brother 5.

4. Before Shilpa and Raj married, he was married to Kavita. First Wife Kavita Kundra even blamed Shilpa Shetty for being a home-breaker, but Shetty released a statement before their marriage and cleared her name.

5. The couple has a son named Viaan and a daughter Samisha.

6. Both Raj and Shilpa were involved in a Gold Scam. An NRI businessman filed a case of cheating, fraud against the duo.

7. During IPL season 1, when the couple owned Rajasthan Royals won the trophy, Kundra was involved in a betting scandal. He was banned for life from all activities related to cricket.

8. After all this, he is now allegedly involved in making and distributing porn films and videos.