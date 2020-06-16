Bollywood actor, Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide by hanging himself at his Bandra residence on June 14th. The untimely demise of the 34-year-old actor has left his family and the entire film industry in shock. The funeral of the 'PK' star took place on Monday. Now, the news is that Sudha Devi, wife of Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin breathed her last at his native town Purnia in Bihar.

Reports claim that she could not bear the loss of Sushant and had stopped eating after the news of his death broke. Devi died when Sushant's last rites were being conducted in Mumbai. Sources say that the 'Kai Po Che' actor's sister-in-law was suffering from prolonged illness and she was unable to digest the death news of Sushanth. The health condition of Sudha worsened more on Monday morning and she died at 5 PM.

The father of Sushant Singh Rajput collapsed after knowing the news and his health condition is also not stable. It is said that the actor was suffering from depression from the past six months and was undergoing treatment. According to the sources, one of his servants said that Sushant was not doing well from a couple of days.

Sushant's last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai on Monday. Bollywood celebrities Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Vivek Oberoi, Abhishek Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey, Jackky Bhagnani, singer Udit Narayan and various others attended the actor's funeral.

Sushant Singh Rajput made his first Hindi film, Kai Po Che! in 2013. Abhishek Kapoor is the director of the film. Sushant was seen in Aamir Khan's PK, Sonchiriya, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, Kedarnath. etc. He was last seen in the film chhichhore. He had completed the shooting of his upcoming film Dil Bechara.