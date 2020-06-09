HYDERABAD: Kannada Star Chiranjeevi Sarja, 39 breathed his last on June 7th. The untimely demise of the young hero shook the entire South Indian film industry. Several celebrities like Khusbu Sundar, Kriti Karbhanda, Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Sirish, and others took to their Twitter to express their grief over Chiranjeevi Sarja's passing away.

Novelist and social commentator Shobha De also took to her Twitter to share her condolences. She shared the photo of Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi instead of Kannada hero Chiranjeevi Sarja in her condolence post. However, she has deleted the tweet but the screenshot is being shared on Twitter and is going viral now.

She was severely trolled and in the now-deleted tweet, it was written that, "One more shining star…gone! Just like that…what a tragic loss! Condolences to the bereaved family members." Here is what Twitterati say about the Shobha De's post.

Dear Bollywood Celebrities/WHATEVER, if you don't know our actors, then please don't tweet. Simple!!!!!!! A simple Google search goes a long way in covering your stupidity. — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) June 7, 2020

OMG! This is Absolutely Terrible! — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) June 7, 2020

The rush to be the first to post - doesn't matter if it is the truth or not !! https://t.co/NqpjQBqh3A — Manas Ranjan Sahoo (@mrsahoo) June 8, 2020

When you hear ‘chiranjeevi’ passed away, have NO CLUE who he was, but want to sound sensitive and clued in, so you google Chiranjeevi, and then you tweet! @DeShobhaa pic.twitter.com/j7w4lWTzpL — Shefali Vaidya. (@ShefVaidya) June 8, 2020

Chiranjeevi Sarja, the grandson of Kannada star Shakti Prasad and the brother of Dhruva Sarja, nephew of Arjun Sarja died due to cardiac arrest. He forayed into the Kannada film industry with the movie, Vayuputra and it fetched the 'Chirru' hero ‘Innovative Film Award for Best Debut’ (Male). He acted in more than 20 films and was one of the most talented heroes in Sandalwood. Chiranjeevi Sarja got married to Meghana Raj in May 2018. Recently, the couple have had celebrated their wedding anniversary.