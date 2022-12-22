Shivarajkumar's Vedha First Day Box Office Collection Prediction

Century Star Shivanna's much awaited action drama titled Vedha is all set to hit theatres tomorrow. Expectations have skyrocketed as his last movie was not celebrated due to the death of his actor brother Puneeth Rajkumar.

Rajkumar fans have pinned huge hopes on the movie Vedha. The film is produced by Geetha Shivarajkumar and directed by Harsha.

Besides Shivarajkumar, Vedha also stars Ganavi Laxman, Umashree, Raghu Shivamogga in pivotal roles. The film will release in theatres across Karnataka tomorrow and Shivanna's fans have already started the countdown to the movie release.

Tickets for the Kannada film Vedha are selling like hot cakes and trade analysts are busy making calculations on how much moolah the film could fetch at the box office.

As per a few trade pundits, going by the buzz on social media and the hype surrounding the Shivanna movie, Vedha is likely to take in around anywhere between 6 to 8 crores on the very first day at the box office.

However, it all depends on the review of the movie. It now remains to be seen what verdict the audience would give after watching the film .

Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all the updates on Shivarajkumar's hugely awaited movie, Vedha.



