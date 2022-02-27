Shivarajkumar Voiceover for Radheshyam Kannada, Prithviraj Sukumaran for Malayalam Version

Rebel star Prabhas’ film Radheshyam is scheduled to be released on 11th March 2022, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam. This Radha Krishna Kumar’ directorial also has Pooja Hegde in the lead role with Sathyaraj, Bhagyashree, Priyadarshi, Murali Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Krishnam Raju, in the crucial roles and the music is scored by SS Thaman.

Now according to the latest report, director SS Rajamouli, Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar, Prithviraj and Amitabh Bachchan have come in the support of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radheshyam.

They have agreed to lend their voices for the voice-over for the film in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi versions of Radhe Shyam respectively.

The makers of Radheshyam confirmed the same by releasing a new poster.

Prabhas is also playing the lead roles in Prashant Neel's Salaar, Adipurush and Sandeep Vanga's Spirit.

