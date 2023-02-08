Shivanna's Vedha to Release in Telugu, Watch Balayya's Kannada Speech

The 125th movie of Shiva Rajkumar, "Shiva Veda," was a huge success in the Kannada cinema industry. Veda is first movie that debuted under the home banner, run by his wife Geetha Siva Rajkumar. The pre-release event is hosted in Hyderabad and Bala Krishna was invited as chief guest for the event yesterday and launched the big ticket of the film and blessed the film unit.

Nandamuri Balakrishna said: The trailer for "Veda" is extremely nice. He also praised the director and stated that he had previously worked on four films with the Shivraj family. He has done hit movies like 'Bajrangi 1', 2, to 'Anjani Putra'. NBK has a close relationship with Shivraj Kumar's family. He went on to say that his father NTR and Shivraj Kumar's father Rajkumar had done the majority of the mythological films. NBK remembered the late actor Puneeth's good deeds and stated that although if Puneeth is no longer with us physically, his deeds would live on in people's hearts forever. As a result, carrying on his father Rajkumar's remarkable legacy is a huge responsibility for them.