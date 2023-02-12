Shiva Rajkumar's Vedha Digital Premiere On Zee 5

Vedha, a Kannada action thriller, is now streaming on the OTT platform – Zee5. Harsha directed the film, which stars Shiva Rajkumar in the lead role,the movie was released in theatres on December 23, 2022.

Initially, it was said that the film would be available on Zee5 in Kannada language only, however it is now available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

The film is about the sensitive issue of child abuse. 'Vedha' (Shiva Rajkumar), the titular character, exacts vengeance on anybody who has wounded his daughter Kanaka (Aditi Sagar) or killed his wife Pushpa (Ganavi Laxman). The central conflict of the movie is whether Neela would gather the will to fight back and what happened to Vedha and Kanaka.

Other actors who feature in the film include Bharath Sagar, Ganavi Laxman, Shwetha Chengappa, Umashree, Aditi Sagar, Veena Ponnappa, Raghu Shivamogga, Lasya Nagaraj, Jaggapa, Cheluvaraj, Prasanna, Vinay Bidappa, Sanjeev, and Kuri Prathap. The film is produced by Geeta Shiva Rajkumar and is made under the banners of Zee Studios and Geeta Pictures. Arjun Janya is the music composer for the film.

