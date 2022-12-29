Shiva Rajkumar to Enter Bigg Boss Kannada 9 House to Promote Vedha?

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 finalists are readying themselves to take part in the grand finale in a matter of a day's time. BBK9 contestants are enjoying their last moments in the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 house. BBK9 makers are bringing contestants' family members into the house. Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 grand finale will air on December 31st and January 1st at 7.30 p.m.

As per reports, Bigg Boss Kannada 9, Colors Kannada have already set up a grand stage for BBK9 grand finals. Top small-screen celebrities are expected to perform on the BBK9 finale stage.

Meanwhile, there are speculations doing the rounds on social media platforms that BBK9 makers are planning to invite Sandalwood Century Star Shiva Rajkumar as the chief guest for the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 finale. However, we have to wait for an official announcement from Colors Kannada channel.

It is known that Shivanna's latest movie Vedha hit theatres last week. The film is a blockbuster and analysts are predicting that Shiva Rajkumar might enter the Bigg Boss house to promote his movie Vedha.

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 audience are waiting to watch BBK9 grand finale to know which contestant will lift the trophy. As we said before, the names of Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga are doing the rounds for the winner and runner-up of the show. Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga are in the top two positions with equal scores. Rupesh Rajanna and Deepika Das are expected to be eliminated in the fifth and fourth places, respectively. Anyway, fans are working hard to make sure that their favourite contestant stands in the top position. Let us wait and watch what happens next.