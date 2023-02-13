Shiv Thakare Earnings From Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 popular contestant Shiv Takhare ended up as the first runner-up of the show. Shiv Thakare was highly predicted to win the trophy. Shiv Thakare’s fans never missed an opportunity to trend him on social media. His fan worked round a clock to make the winner and keep him in the top position. However, Shiv’s fans are celebrating his win and congratulating him on Twitter and Instagram. Shiv Thakare grabbed the attention of the audience with his performance.

Shiv Thakare performed well in the tasks and gave stiff competition to his competitors. It is worth mentioning that Shiv never brought his personal bonds into the tasks; he always kept them separate.

While there are many discussions happening on the internet about Shiv’s earnings from Bigg Boss 16. The reports say that Shiv Thakare’s rumored salary is around Rs 5 lakh per week. There is no prize money for the runner-up in season 16. Anyway, there is no official statement from Shiv Thakare about his remuneration from the show.