Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra to Enter Bigg Boss 16 as Contestant?

Bigg Boss 16 is back with a bang! The highly controversial show, Bigg Boss, is set to hit television soon. Salman Khan will appear on the show with a new theme. Fans of Bigg Boss are excited about the newest season to be released

Based on reports, Bigg Boss 16 will air in mid-week of October, and the show's host, Salman Khan, is said to have already shot his first promo on September 5.

Many celebrities are expected to appear in the newest season of Bigg Boss. Faisal Khan, Aamir Khan's brother, was recently granted a spot on Bigg Boss 16. He took his Instagram and update his fans that he has received an offer for Bigg Boss 16 and a TV serial. However, he declined the Bigg Boss invitation. Nusrat Jahan, a West Bengal politician and performer, is also said to have been contacted.

In this list, Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra is also there. Based on reports, BB16 makers have contacted Raj Kundra for the new season. Raj Kundra was arrested in July 2021 on suspicion of creating and circulating pornographic videos, and he was given bail in September. He was charged with violating relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention Act). Since then, he didn't come in front of the media.

It is worth noting that, Shilpa Shetty's sister, Shamita Shetty participated in Bigg Boss 15 and ended up in the top 5.