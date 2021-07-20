Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Booked For Forcing Actors to Pose Nude for Pornographic Films 

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police as a key conspirator in a porn-related case.

Mumbai Crime Branch registered a case in February 2021 over the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps, said Mumbai Police Commissioner, Hemant Nagrale. We have arrested Raj Kundra in this case on Monday as he appears to be the key conspirator in this case. He added that they have sufficient evidence on this and that the investigation is underway.

Shilpa Shetty’s husband has been slammed with IPC sections for cheating, indulging in obscene act in public places or circulating obscene books or literature and under the Information Technology Act. As per sources, police filed two FIRs and apprehended nine people last week.

The case has been booked for allegedly forcing actors to shoot nude scenes for pornographic films. The police stated that these films were streamed on paid mobile applications.

Sources say that Poonam Pandey had filed a case against Raj Kundra and his associates in Bombay High court. She stated that Kundra and his associates have been illegally using her content and told that the contract between them was terminated.

However, Kundra and his associate Saurabh Kushwah denied Poonam’s claims and said that they have not received any notice yet.